{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Huawei and UNESCO to implement project in Africa for digital education systems

The three-year project will deliver online learning platforms for Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt

SHENZHEN, China, December 1. At an online meeting on November 25, UNESCO and Huawei announced the launch of the implementations phase of the Technology-Enabled Open Schools for All (TeOSS) project in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

Aligned with UN SDG4, TeOSS will serve as a basis for powering the digital transformation of the education sector and support the three UNESCO member states in building resilient education systems that can withstand global disruptions such as COVID-19. Evaluating project outcomes will help guide strategies and models for scaling out TeOSS at a national level, and for expanding the project to other African nations to drive ICT integration into teaching and learning. 

In addition to connecting schools, the TeOSS projects in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt will provide training for teachers and students in the use of digital tools, establish online platforms to link school and home learning, and develop digital curricula that can be accessed remotely without supervision. It is aimed to help students become confident digital citizens capable of navigating the virtual world independently and equip teachers with the skills required to use existing and new digital tools to maximize learning outcomes.

"The project is designed to test schooling models that can respond immediately to new challenges imposed by the pandemic and also leverage technology to help enable the development of future models of schooling," said Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO. "It is defined by a digital school model that makes programs accessible for all students, whether in times of crisis or not – it is a case of going beyond the current situation and opening a new horizon of teaching and learning."

Planned in close collaboration with the governments of Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt in line with their existing national strategies, the TeOSS projects have been developed to meet specific local needs.

In Egypt, an ICT skills framework has been developed for teachers and students in K12 schools. Digital courseware development experts and primary and junior high school teachers will receive training, and a National Distance Learning Centre will be established for use by educators nationwide to ensure continuity in professional development.

"Egypt's new education system 2.0 emphasizes the integration of technology into the educational process with multiple digital learning resources and learning platforms to ensure education for all and achieve educational quality and access." said Dr. Reda Hegazy, Deputy Minister for Teachers' Affairs for the Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt. "The teacher's role has shifted from providing information to being a guide and facilitator of the educational process through digital learning resources."

The TeOSS project in Ethiopia will focus on ICT infrastructure build-out to connect pilot schools, train teachers and students, and build a Learning Management System integrated with a Teacher Training Platform. 

"Ethiopia understands very well the need for ICT and digitalization in our future schooling system to deliver quality and inclusive education equitably for all, without any disruptions, as stipulated in our new education sector roadmap," said Dr. Fanta Mandefiro from the State of Ministry of Education of Ethiopia. "This project is perfectly aligned with our aspirations and the activities of our programs and initiatives for utilizing digital content in our education system."

In Ghana, the focus is on creating digital content for all subjects, as well as providing training for teachers and students at Primary and JHS schools. The project will also build an e-repository that teachers can use to upload content and which learners can access online and offline with little or no supervision.

"I am glad to note that this UNESCO-HUAWEI is building on the already established partnerships and collaborative efforts with our national institutions, particularly CENDLOS, which is the institution mandated by the Government of Ghana to facilitate the integration of ICT into the education system across the board," said Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education for Ghana.

TeOSS is aligned the Tech4Edu domain of Huawei's digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL, which aims to drive education equity and quality with technology.

"The digital platforms that Technology-enabled Open Schools for All will create mean that learning never needs to stop – whatever the future holds," said Kevin Zhang, CMO of ICT Infrastructure for Huawei. "Huawei is fully committed to working with UNESCO, governments, and all stakeholders to deliver successful, sustainable, and scalable projects."

The TeOSS project and the partnerships that will implement it are crucial for digitalizing education and driving equitable and inclusive access to lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Kohler debuts "Stone Flow" and Rock.01 by Daniel Arsham at Design Miami/ 2021
Read more
Russia’s first very short-range air defense system ready for serial production
The system successfully passed state trials back in 2019
Read more
Third evacuation plane from Afghanistan touches down at airfield near Moscow
The three planes transported more than 200 citizens of Russia and Afghanistan
Read more
Hainan's consumption sector grew by 30.7% to $31.74 bln between January and October
Residents of the island spent more on eco-friendly cars with alternative energy sources by 130% in this period
Read more
US spending lots of money to destabilize situation in Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian side notes that "over time, American propaganda and disinformation is becoming more sophisticated, imitating independent media, investigative journalism and grass-roots initiatives"
Read more
First unit of ‘Terminator’ combat vehicles enters service with Urals Armored Division
The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability
Read more
NATO intends to avoid conflict with Russia over situation in Ukraine — Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg underscored that NATO provides "guarantees of security" to its member states, while Ukraine is not one of them
Read more
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador
Antonov pointed out that Washington is increasingly expanding the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Lavrov warns of US-led allies hatching confrontational schemes in Asia-Pacific region
On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced the creation of AUKUS, a new security pact under which Australia was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help of US technologies
Read more
Russia to press for response from Western countries over Navalny case — envoy to OPCW
Alexander Shulgin stressed that "there are traces of a provocation and of politicization of the whole affair"
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun system can fight any strike drones
The Pantsyr-S1M has received new hypersonic surface-to-air missiles that has boosted its striking range from 20 km to 30 km, its operational altitude from 15 km to 18 km and its destruction area threefold
Read more
Russia, Vietnam aim for further promotion of partnership — statement
The statement confirms the "mutual intent for further promotion of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership"
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Read more
Two advanced nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy in December
The Russian Navy currently operates four Project 955/Project 955A strategic missile-carrying submarines
Read more
Afghanistan example teaches Western partners nothing — Putin
The Russian president noted that the world community must build its policy on respect to its partners
Read more
Zelensky says he needs direct talks with Russia to stop Donbass conflict
The Ukrainian president said that it wouldn't be possible "to stop the war without holding direct talks with Russia"
Read more
FSB collars Ukrainian operative for plotting terror attack in Russia
He was supposed to detonate two homemade explosive devices
Read more
Moscow slams Washington’s ‘act of expulsion’ against Russian diplomats
Maria Zakharova stressed that the United States had no authority of dictating the terms of departure and suspension of missions for Russian diplomats
Read more
US Pegasus rocket debris to approach space station on December 3 — Roscosmos
The object is expected to approach the ISS at a minimum distance of 5.4 km
Read more
Russia doesn’t plan to attack Ukraine — top senator
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that the government of Ukraine was using these assertions to divert attention from the country’s dire economic and social situation
Read more
Russian MFA rejects alternatives to JCPOA for Iran
All the sides involved in the Vienna talks seek to resume the JCPOA in its originally agreed form and ensure its further existence, and it’s wrong to say the talks have reached an impasse, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of Yars ICBM ‘being loaded into silo’
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the missile is being installed in a silo-based launcher with the help of a special transporter-loader
Read more
'We had to': Putin emphasizes Russia was compelled to develop hypersonic weapons
Vladimir Putin noted that the fact that anti-ballistic missile defense systems are being deployed in Poland and Romania creates threats for Russia
Read more
US to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for return to nuclear deal, says Russian envoy
The seventh round of talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal kicked off on November 29 in Vienna
Read more
Minsk won’t stand aside if war breaks out on Russia’s border — Belarusian president
According to Alexander Lukashenko, "intense actions are underway around Russia under the assumption that it plans to attack Ukraine
Read more
Lavrov slams Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’, ploy to replace democracy with dictatorship
On December 9-10, Washington intends to host the Summit for Democracy, which will involve the leaders of countries, rights activists and businessmen
Read more
US policy undermines dollar’s position as reserve currency — Putin
The president stressed that Russia did not abandon the dollar
Read more
Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%
Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers
Read more
Russia, China may expand cooperation in third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow supported Beijing’s efforts to create a global infrastructure of trade routes
Read more
US to introduce effective sanctions on Russia in case of invasion in Ukraine — Blinken
Besides, the US authorities urge Ukraine to exercise restraint in its relations with Russia in the current situation
Read more
Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists
Among the joint development’s directions, Mikhail Mishustin pointed to the intertwining of plans between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative
Read more
‘Shows their own weakness’: Russian diplomat lashes out at US sanctions against Moscow
The diplomatic spokeswoman focused on the statement that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made on Tuesday, saying that the US was "always prepared for any action" after consultations with European partners in terms of possible sanctions against Russia
Read more
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Read more
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
"We've been watching with great concern these movements for a while now", Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby noted
Read more
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Read more
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Read more
Russian Navy warship test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile to over 400 km range
Another test-launch was conducted as part of the final stage of hypersonic missile armament trials
Read more
CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan
According to CanSino Biologics Deputy Sales Director Zhao Guojun, this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot
Read more
NATO provides security guarantees to allies, not partners like Ukraine — secretary general
This is the sixth time in the past five days that the NATO secretary general made a statement about Russia’s alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Putin says Russia taking ‘adequate’ measures in response to NATO’s provocations
The threat at Russian western borders is growing, the Russian President stressed
Read more
First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia
The Russia-ASEAN naval exercise in Indonesia’s territorial waters off North Sumatra will run until December 3
Read more
US deliberately distorts facts on expulsion of Russian diplomats, envoy says
The US Department of State has made it clear that in case of refusal to fulfil this request, the immunity and other diplomatic privileges of the Russian employees will be revoked, Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Read more
Russia modernizes one of most powerful anti-tank missiles in the world
The 9M123M Khrizantema is adapted for the latest combat helicopters, in particular the Mil Mi-28NM and Kamov Ka-52M
Read more
Zelensky’s decision to let foreign troops into Ukraine violates Minsk accords — LPR
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that article 10 of the Package of Measures provides for the "withdrawal of all foreign armed units, military hardware and mercenaries from Ukraine under the OSCE’s monitoring"
Read more
Russia to send more spacecraft to new national orbital station than to ISS
Russia is developing its new Oryol manned spacecraft for lunar missions
Read more
Russia’s newly-built Tu-160M ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber to enter trials by yearend
According to a source, the aircraft is in a hangar readymade and fueled
Read more
Russia to have sea-based hypersonic weapons as of 2022 — Putin
Vladimir Putin stressed that should attack systems emerge in Ukrainian territory, their time of approach to Moscow would be seven-ten minutes, and hypersonic weapons’ approach time — five minutes
Read more
Su-30SM fighters of Russia, Belarus conduct new air patrol over Belarusian state border
The Su-30SM fighters of both countries carry out flights under an approved plan, regardless of weather conditions and the time of day and night
Read more
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more