Sichuan Ziyang: connecting Chengdu and Chongqing, sharing future development opportunities

ZIYANG, China, October 20. /PRNewswire/ On October 19-20, 2021, the 2nd Chengdu-Chongqing Double-City Economic Circle Chamber of Commerce Cooperation Summit, organized by the Ziyang Municipal Party Committee, was held in Ziyang.

Ziyang, located in the center of Sichuan, connects the two national-center cites of Chengdu and Chongqing. Situated in the middle of the Chengdu-Chongqing double-city economic circle, it is an important part of the Chengdu and Chengdu metropolitan areas' economic region.

Additionally, Ziyang has a strong human atmosphere with a long history. About 35,000 years ago, the ancient people in and around modern Ziyang began Sichuan's history of human civilization. Currently, more than 100,000 exquisite ancient Anyue stone carvings from this era still exist today. And the Anyue gas field has been proven to have a reserve of 1.1 trillion cubic meters. The Anyue lemon makes up 80% of the domestic lemon industry, in terms of both scale and market. Ziyang, as the hometown of the famous and respected modern politician Chen Yi, is making numerous efforts to build itself up to be a national 5A scenic spot. Moreover, beyond this modern acclaim as Chen Yi's hometown, this city has the honor of being the place of origin of the Shu people, as well as being a city of centenarians, stone carvings, and lemons.

In June of this year, Tianfu International Airport, only 18 kilometers away from the main urban area of Ziyang, was completed and opened its doors. In addition, the construction of a three-dimensional integrated transportation network with "8 highways, 11 railways, and 16 fast tracks" has been accelerated. This network realizes a vision of "providing each county with 3 highways and 2 railways", and has already meant that it takes Ziyang people just 10 minutes to arrive at Tianfu International Airport, 30 minutes to reach the main urban area of Chengdu, and an hour to travel to the main urban area of Chongqing.

It is reported that in recent years, Ziyang has continued to strengthen its economic and trade exchanges with South Korea, Singapore, Germany, and other countries. It has successively signed contracts with and introduced 58 different Top 500 enterprises (Fortune 500 enterprises, top 500 Chinese enterprises, and China's top 500 private enterprises), as well as 98 investment cooperation projects. Those enterprises include 25 "Global 500" enterprises, such as South Korea's Hyundai, Budweiser, Crown Holdings, and Germany's KaVo.