Registration is open for the 8th Beijing International Ballet Invitational

BEIJING, September 10. /PRNewswire/ The 8th Beijing International Ballet Invitational for Dance Schools 2021 is an international dance competition hosted by Beijing Dance Academy and Balletbda, with the joint support of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Education. The Registration has officially started.

In order to build a community with a shared future for mankind, deepen communication among ballet dancers all around the world, and attract international ballet students and young dancers to participate in the competition, this competition will be divided into two stages: preliminary and final. Preliminary will be conducted via video selection, and final will be conducted via online live broadcast of videos. The online registration date is from now until September 30, 2021. Each participant needs to log in to the official website (www.balletbda.com) to complete the registration and submit relevant materials. The organizing committee only accepts online video files. If applicants cannot upload thevideos or relevant materials, they can email ballet@bda.edu.cn .The international dance competition has been successfully held for eight editions since 2006, which is intended to promote the exchange and development of ballet art education and talent training from all over the world. This competition will set up the "Prix de BDA", the first, second and third prizes of Category A, B, C, and the "Jury Special Prize".

The highest prize is US$5,000. The competition welcomes Ballet students (or young ballet dancers) of all nationalities from all over the world to participate. The competition has invited several international ballet experts to serve as judges, including Kevin O'Hare, Director of the Royal Ballet of the United Kingdom, Nina Ananiashvili, Director of the Georgian National Ballet, and Feng Ying, Director of the National Ballet of China . All young ballet talents from all over the world are welcomed to participate the competition, together developing and inheriting this excellent international dance art.