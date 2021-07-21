GAC MOTOR Russia Brand Strategy of "GO AND CHANGE"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21. /PRNewswire/. GAC MOTOR embraces change through innovation: its experts continually explore and utilize new technologies, to craft end-product cars with completely new capacities that can lead us into the future. Life cannot move forward without change.

Created for Russia

Russian operating conditions are far from ideal for vehicles. GAC specialists have carefully studied the nuances of working in difficult climatic conditions, and have adapted cars for use in the Russian market, with a reinforced car frame, an engine with increased power, and an intelligent gearbox, which itself adjusts operating modes to the road surfaces. All of these conditions create maximum comfort while driving.

This is what GO AND CHANGE means for GAC MOTOR Russia: using technology, research, and design to provide an intelligent, custom-made driving experience. GO AND CHANGE according to the needs of the market; GO AND CHANGE customer's driving experience for the better.

Innovation

GAC MOTOR pays great attention to developments in the automotive industry and prioritizes technological innovation. Its goal is to make the modern, intelligent car affordable, introducing the most important and necessary new technologies into everyday life. GAC Group has invested towards R&D, ensuring that innovative developments are at the heart of the vehicles that roll off the assembly line. GAC specialists continually improve vehicle performance with innovations to engine systems, while maintaining and improving energy efficiency with intelligent fuel saving designs.

Safety

At the core of the GAC MOTOR ethos of "Chinese craftsmanship" is guaranteeing safety and reliability through technologically advanced products.

GAC research laboratories place particular emphasis on improving driver and passenger safety. GAC MOTOR cars are equipped with the most modern driving assist technology: the BOSCH 9.1 directional stability system, tire pressure monitoring system, an electric parking brake with an automatic hold function, and general passive safety systems that provide multi-level protection, to name a few.

Practicality

A key factor in choosing a car is looking at its versatility and practicality. GAC MOTOR vehicles are equipped with everything: wireless device charging; a Harman-Kardon entertainment system and 10 speakers to enjoy your favorite music; spacious interiors, with the GS8 model available with up to 7 seats; a huge luggage compartment, which can be modified to have up to 860 liters of space. All these elements combine to create a daily life filled with maximum comfort.

CONTACT: YuChi +86-13502273642