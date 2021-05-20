{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hamamatsu introduces the world's first photon-number-resolving scientific camera

HERRSCHING, Germany, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/. Hamamatsu Photonics has released a new scientific camera called the ORCA-Quest® qCMOSTM camera (part number C15550-20UP), with incredibly low noise of 0.27 electrons rms and a high pixel count of 9.4 megapixels.

In quantitative imaging, the photoelectric noise generated when light is converted into electrical signals is the all-important factor that determines the lower detection limit of the camera. The ORCA-Quest reduces this photoelectric noise to a level below the signals generated by photons (particles of light), which are the minimum unit of light. This makes the ORCA-Quest the world's first camera to achieve 2D photon-number-resolving measurement, meaning that it accurately measures the number of photons to create an image.

The ORCA-Quest's ability to identify the number of photons invites new possibilities for a wide range of fields. For example, the ORCA-Quest accurately observes the quantum state by quantitatively imaging the amount of light from ions and neutral atoms. This makes it a promising tool for speeding up research and development work on quantum computers and other quantum technology. In addition, due to its wide field of view capable of capturing ultra-low light level phenomena, the ORCA-Quest is likely to find applications in the astronomical research and life science fields.

At the heart of the ORCA-Quest camera is a new high-performance CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) 2D image sensor, designed and fabricated using our unique in-house design and manufacturing technologies. This CMOS sensor delivers excellent performance with incredibly low noise (0.27 electrons rms), high pixel count (4096 x 2304), and high resolution, yet attains high-speed readout. Its other features include a back-illuminated structure, 4.6 µm x 4.6 µm pixel size, reduced crosstalk between pixels, and suppressed variations in the electrical characteristics of each pixel.

For more information about the ORCA-Quest camera, including pricing and delivery time, please contact Hamamatsu Photonics Europe at the company's website, https://www.hamamatsu.com.

About Hamamatsu Photonics Europe 

Hamamatsu Photonics Europe is the European subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications. 

Information furnished by Hamamatsu Photonics Europe is believed to be reliable. However, no responsibility is assumed for possible inaccuracies or omissions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513244/ORCA_Quest_qCMOS.jpg

