Military-Grade Smartwatch is the Ultimate Partner for Challenging Obstacle Course

BOSTON, March 23. /PRNewswire/. Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market has announced a partnership with Spartan®, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand to test its new T-Rex Pro Smartwatch at Obstacle Course Races across the US and Europe. As part of the partnership, Amazfit becomes the Official Partner of Spartan Race US, and Presenting Partner of Spartan's upcoming Spartan Sprint™ obstacle course race in Palm Beaches, Fla. and will activate at a selection of events across the world.

"With water, mud, fire and barbed wire, the Spartan racecourse puts athletes to the ultimate test - and they need a Smartwatch that can stand up to the elements while measuring their performance," said Spartan's Vice President of Global Partnerships, Ian Lawson. "The military-grade toughness of Amazfit's T-Rex Pro makes it the perfect wearable for the Spartan community. We're excited to partner with a brand that can stand up to the challenge while sharing our mission of transforming lives."

Created to help explore Instinct, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests and can withstand most kinds of extreme conditions and challenges, making it the perfect partner for Spartans' active lifestyle. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to stay fit and healthy, and break out of your comfort zone. Supporting racers to accomplish Spartan challenges, the smartwatches functionality also includes 10 ATM water-resistance, a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, the four global navigation satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, and more than 100 sports modes.

"The Amazfit T-Rex series aims to help people express their attitude, show the personality, live a more active lifestyle and push their limits to new extremes," Said Amazfit's Vice President, Bin Fan. "The Amazfit T-Rex series users are active outdoor enthusiasts who work hard and never stop learning, just like all of the Spartan's across the world. Our collective athletes push each other to be the best versions of themselves through camaraderie and competition and we can't wait to see the T-Rex Pro supporting the Spartan Community's wellness goals on and off the racecourse."

The partnership kicks-off March 27 at the Las Vegas Spartan Race, and will be highlighted April 24 at the Palm Beaches Spartan Sprint 5K Weekend presented by Amazfit. It will continue through 2021 during the Spartan US and EMEA race seasons. For more information visit Amazfit and Spartan official websites.

ABOUT AMAZFIT

Established in 2015, Amazfit offers smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, and smart devices for sports and health like TWS earbuds, smart treadmills and smart scales. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. In 2020, Amazfit had the largest share of the adult watch market in Spain and Indonesia.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan creates transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. The brand combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

