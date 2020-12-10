{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
IPS and Huawei: Expanding Businesses with Data Center Facility Solutions in Hungary

SHENZHEN, China, December 10. /PRNewswire/. Since 2011, Intelligent Power Solutions (IPS) — a four-star Huawei Certified Service Partner — has been delivering high-level solutions to customers in Hungary, from Information Technology (IT) Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) backup to turn-key data center implementations. IPS were dedicated to supporting their customers with first-rate products, excellent service, and innovative solutions. They have a professional service team with more than 25 years of UPS experience and a great partner network in Hungary.

Seeking a Path to Growth

Through seven years of partnership with Huawei, IPS have seen impressive innovations in the UPS field and have gained invaluable experience in the process. The market has gone through dramatic changes while Huawei has always been responsive in supporting IPS.

Companies simply cannot succeed on their own. IPS needs strong partners to grow, develops new services and solutions, and gets to market quickly. Before their partnership with Huawei, IPS had been working with different UPS companies. Despite their big brand names, there were very few improvements in their UPS product lines over the years, as Research and Development (R&D) wasn't prioritized by these companies. In addition, the scale of projects was small and IPS had to work with multiple UPS distributors in the country. Still, IPS' primary goal was to unlock new business opportunities and bid on bigger UPS projects with confidence. This goal meant IPS had to find a long-term partner, one that could adequately support bigger UPS projects and help it break into the data center business.

Sowing the Seeds of a Partnership

The first time IPS found out about Huawei's UPS solutions was seven years ago. They received a Huawei UPS brochure from one of its partners, and they were surprised by the vast, thorough, and ever-expanding portfolio. In the beginning, IPS was somewhat skeptical about the product features. That changed when IPS attended a hands-on session at Huawei's European R&D center in Nuremberg, Germany, and got to see the products in-person. To their surprise, all their doubts were cleared as soon as they saw that all the basic parts of the UPS — such as the long-life capacitors, Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), and fans — were made with the highest-quality materials. This was the moment that made them consider establishing  partnership with Huawei.

After the visit, IPS received the demo products, which passed all testing with ease. Even though their engineers tried their best to kill the units, they were unsuccessful. They saw the opportunity of getting high-quality network energy products at a reasonable price with a well-known brand. It was clear to IPS that this would be a potent combination to gain an edge on the established UPS players and win bids on even the biggest projects.

Driving Strong Business Growth

"With experience in the Hungarian data center sector extending back to 2004, I have in-depth knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of leading UPS brands," said Peter Perjesi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at IPS. "So, what exactly sets Huawei apart from other vendors? For one, Huawei has been investing heavily to improve its technology, ranked as one of the highest R&D spenders in the world. Huawei's long history in the telecom industry has also enhanced its UPS offerings. For example, Huawei's UPS2000-G series (from 6 kVA) can be connected to a USB stick and a sim card to create a Short Message Service (SMS) gateway, a unique feature in the market. This telecom solution is crucial for our corporate clients, especially in the banking sector, where communication between customers and service providers must adhere to stringent restrictions."

With a vast Hungarian partner network, IPS serves as the bridge between Huawei and customers, bringing Huawei products to market. Satisfied customers come from a variety of industries, from banks to governments and etc. Huawei's comprehensive portfolio — spanning UPSs, cooling units, racks, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), cube, and management software — fulfills the diverse needs of customers. Having just one brand covering all products in the solution also reduces the risk of failure.

A dedicated Huawei Channel Manager provides critical support for their projects. Besides attending HUAWEI CONNECT every year, the IPS team also takes part in many technical events. In the last five years, they've organized many successful events with the local Huawei office, and they've received constant marketing support from them. Huawei has proven that when IPS needed its expertise, it is ready to deliver for them.

IPS ensure their IT experts are highly qualified and work seamlessly with Huawei counterparts, enabling customers to benefit from the most advanced technologies and skills. They are eager and willing to continuously improve our expertise, so they are grateful to have Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy as their partner. Their service team is excited to get onsite experience, and the feedback for the Huawei UPS product has been excellent. In fact, they could count on two hands the number of times they've had service issues after installing hundreds of units.

As a result of this great partnership, their Huawei revenue increased at an annual rate of 20–50% over the last few years. The partnership with Huawei have been fruitful. Indeed, they've just reached another milestone, completing the installation of the first Huawei Fusion Module 2000 data center in Hungary.

Succeeding with Huawei SmartLi UPS

Huawei invests over 10% of its revenue into R&D and quickly responds to market changes and customer needs by constantly updating its UPS solutions. IPS' customers are confident that Huawei solutions can contribute to their business growth, leading to frequent purchases. The new Lithium battery solution is of particular interest to our customers due to its strengths compared to competing products. They predict the market share of Li-ion battery solutions will reach 35% by 2025, compared to just 1% in 2016.

Nowadays, Chief Information Officers have very high requirements for UPS solutions. Businesses not only want to maximize space utilization and energy efficiency, they also want to minimize Operations and Maintenance (O&M) costs. Their customers count on their UPS investment to keep them productive and competitive, so they expect a longer service life. The Huawei SmartLi UPS solution, with its decreasing raw material costs and unique patented technology, meets all of the above requirements. A Li-ion battery power system designed for data centers, this solution ensures a reliable power supply while slashing the physical footprint by 50%, in turn increasing revenue — by freeing up more space for revenue-generating cabinets — and lowering overall costs for enterprises.

IPS are dedicated to supporting our customers with first-rate products, exceptional service, and innovative solutions. Their team has recognized the huge potential of Huawei SmartLi UPS, so they've immediately offered this new solution to our partners. As a result, in September, they already completed the first SmartLi UPS installation in Hungary.

The Best is Yet to Come

IPS are excited about the future of the IPS-Huawei partnership, which is rooted in our shared goal of driving value for our customers while helping them solve complex technical and business problems. They firmly believe that by partnering with Huawei, IPS will grow faster to become a key player in the Hungarian UPS market. It is an amazing journey that we started with the help of Huawei.

"IPS has partnered with Huawei for over seven years now and the relationship continues to go from strength to strength. We have won lots of projects in the past, and Huawei has always been there to deliver exceptional service and strong tech and sales support. "——Peter Perjesi, CEO at Intelligent Power Solutions Ltd., Hungary

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/case-studies/leading-new-ict/2020/ips-and-huawei-ups-solutions

CONTACT: Qiwei Li, liqiwei2@huawei.com

