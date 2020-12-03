LG SIGNATURE Partners with Globally Renowned Institutions of Art and Culture

SEOUL, South Korea, December 3. /PRNewswire/. LG SIGNATURE is bringing the world of art and technology together again, leveraging its partnerships with some of the biggest names in art and culture. Joining LG SIGNATURE for its digital campaign are globally renowned institutions such as Russia's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), and La Scala opera house.

A firm believer in the value and importance of art, the brand has forged a new partnership with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow. Through an agreement with National Priorities, a Russian governmental organization, LG SIGNATURE is assisting with a major component of a national project – the digitalization of the country's rich cultural heritage. In addition to this immense undertaking, National Priorities is also carrying out important initiatives in the areas of health, demography, economy and ecology.

As part of the agreement, LG SIGNATURE is taking exquisitely detailed closeups of some of the masterpieces in the Pushkin's impressive collection. LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV will also be exhibited at upcoming museum events, displaying stunning 8K resolution images and videos of the artworks on show and revealing the incredible skill and techniques of some of history's greatest artists. The Pushkin and LG SIGNATURE will also help share the joy of art with a wider audience via a number of digital projects, starting with the creation of a series of virtual tours of the museum's acclaimed exhibits, which will be available on Russia's leading online video streaming service, IVI (ivi.ru), for free.

LG SIGNATURE, a major sponsor and the Global Electronics Partner of ABT, is once again teaming up with America's preeminent ballet company for a holiday treat for dance-lovers worldwide. This year, the luxury brand will give consumers the opportunity to watch the most exhilarating moments from ABT's The Nutcracker performance through its sponsorship of the first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlights production. Created by celebrated choreographer and ABT artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky, and featuring principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside, the magical performance was captured at the High Line Hotel in New York City. The enchanting highlights video will be released on December 4 at 6 p.m. EST on the ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels. A preview of the landmark video is currently available on both channels.

In Italy, LG SIGNATURE has partnered with Bellavista, one of the most esteemed wineries in the country's famed Franciacorta region, to provide a special online experience. Held on November 26, the virtual event featured LG SIGNATURE's premium lifestyle solutions and shared the compelling story of Bellavista's evolution from a small family concern to a globally respected producer of fine sparkling wines. Through the winery's extraordinary creations and the innovative technology and design of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the collaboration helped promote the unique style of Bellavista Franciacorta wines and the importance of proper wine storage.

LG SIGNATURE has also joined forces with La Scala, the historic opera house located in Milan, Italy. The ultra-premium brand, which has been a major sponsor of La Scala since last year, will post a special video of Giuseppe Verdi's beloved opera Rigoletto (performed at La Scala) on its global website www.LGSIGNATURE.com .

"This has been a very tough year for all of us, and we hope that the series of artistic, magical experiences presented in our new digital campaign will delight and enthrall consumers worldwide," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "Featuring collaborations with global icons of art and culture, and appearances by LG SIGNATURE's extraordinary products, the content we've developed is perfect for enjoying with loved ones while relaxing at home."

