Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Models with Scuderia AlphaTauri

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The new EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT watches are collaboration models with Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team, winner of the 2020 Italian GP.

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

Casio had been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso since 2016. The EQB-1100AT and ECB-20AT collaboration models are the first since the team changed its name to Scuderia AlphaTauri in this season. The dials feature a gradated navy blue and white color scheme, taking after the Scuderia AlphaTauri team colors and exactly the same navy blue as the EDIFICE brand color. The ECB-20AT features a navy blue case and band. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri.

The EQB-1100AT features a thin 9.6 mm case and an octagonal bezel combined with carbonused extensively in motorsports. The watch can simultaneously display the time in two cities. The ECB-20AT is equipped with a Schedule Timer, with the addition of a leather band inscribed with the team logo. On both models, the face is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystaltough enough for team mechanics.. The watches also automatically adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. Both models are inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design that is infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri. These are special collaboration models that support team members who travel around the world and need to schedule things down to the minute.

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

 

EQB-1100AT／ECB-20AT

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Based in Italy, Scuderia AlphaTauri is a racing team whose roster is filled with up-and-coming young drivers. This season, the team just changed its name from Scuderia Toro Rosso. The team brings its youthful energy, racing cars powered by outstanding technological innovation, and the passionate pursuit of speed to the Formula One circuit. Believing these qualities perfectly match the EDIFICE brand concept, Casio has been an official team partner since 2016.

EDIFICE: https://www.edifice-watches.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252569/EQB_1100AT_ECB_20AT.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252567/image_5009366_27734679.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252568/1.jpg

CONTACT: pr@casio.co.jp, +81-3-5334-4830

Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar
Russian serviceman injured in Syria dies in Moscow hospital
Earlier, Milshin was transferred to the Burdenko hospital in critical condition
WHO expects COVID-19 pandemic to be brought under control within two years
Friday, September 11, marks six months since the novel coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic
Election silence starts in Russia before single voting day on September 13
During 24 hours before the start of the main voting day, any campaigning, holding party actions and rallies, distributing leaflets, political advertising on television and radio is prohibited
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
No violations capable of impacting voting outcome registered in Russia - interior ministry
According to Alexander Gorovoy, ministry has received a total of 2,539 reports about violations during this year’s elections campaign from across the country
Russia’s 14 air regiments, long-range aviation unit take part in CIS exercise
The exercise involved Khotilovo, Kursk, Besovets, Engels, Bolshoye Savino and Tolmachyovo airdromes
Belarus opposition figures say they will soon return from Ukraine to ‘destabilize regime’
According to Anton Rodnenkov, before getting back to Belarus, they are planning to head to Lithuania and Poland to work from there
Press review: Moscow mediates India-China dispute and Serbia eyes pro-West policy track
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 11
US redeploys armor unit to Lithuania, 15 km from Belarusian border — Minsk
500 people, 29 tanks and 43 Bradley fighting vehicles would be redeployed in the vicinity of the Belarusian border
Open fire put out in South Russian apartment block, 90 flats damaged
Careless handling of fire is seen as the most likely cause of the blaze
US bombers flying over Ukraine raise regional tensions, warns Russian top brass
Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin said that Russia is not interested in stoking tensions along its borders, which is why it carries out most of its operational and combat training events deep in the country’s hinterland
Russia will keep low level of public debt to ensure macroeconomic stability - experts
Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia’s national debt will approach 20% of GDP in 2021
Navalny case could be staged by those who benefit from it — Russia’s UN envoy
During the UN Security Council session on Thursday, the United States and European countries raised the issue of Navalny, although it was not on the session’s agenda
COVID-19 vaccine shipped to all Russian regions to be delivered on September 14
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
ISS to change orbit to avoid space debris
Specialists of the Roscosmos state corporation continue to monitor this situation
Over 150,000 observers and 55,000 election officials monitor Russian polls
Some 64,000 observers were sent by political parties and another 39,000 by the Civic Chamber
About half of Russians balking at vaccination for coronavirus, suggests survey
Only 13.2% of the surveyed plan to be vaccinated promptly, according to the poll
Experts: Oil price to remain low in September, and then to rise again
It is unlikely to fall closer to $ 35 per barrel
Lukashenko to visit Moscow for talks with Putin on September 14
The spokesman said that no signing of papers is planned
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been shipped to Russian regions - Health Ministry
Distribution and organization of vaccination against COVID-19 of citizens from the high-risk group will be ensured, the ministry’s spokesperson said
Steven Seagal to protect Lake Baikal’s ecosystem
In Seagal's opinion, penalty for the lake’s pollution should be included in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation
Another 1,143 patients recover in Moscow after coronavirus treatment
The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 228,673
Russian film director Konchalovsky wins Special Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival
This year, the Golden Lion prize for Best Film went to ‘Nomadland,’ by Chloe Zhao
Russia is ready to step up counter-terrorism cooperation with US - Ambassador
Anatoly Antonov noted that Moscow expects Washington to do the same
Russian Northern Fleet submarine fires anti-sub missile in Barents Sea
According to the fleet's press service, the practice missile that was fired carried no actual warhead
Russia to advance cooperation and dialogue at Human Rights Council session, says envoy
Gennady Gatilov expect difficult discussion on the situation in certain countries, including Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and Belarus
Belarus’ Interior Ministry: Police officer fired warning shot in air during Minsk protest
More than 400 people were detained in various parts of Minsk
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Russia calls on Apple Inc. not to indulge Ukraine in regard to Russian apps
Kiev violates international obligations insisting on removal of Russian apps from AppStore, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Modernization of Sea Launch space facility to begin in two months — Roscosmos
This spring, the command ship and the floating platform were taken from the United States to Russia’s Far East
Specialists decide not to adjust ISS orbit due to US satellite - Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos, the Russian side has repeatedly warned about the threat posed by low-orbit satellite groupings and "suggests special regulations be worked out"
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Russian investment fund agrees supply of up to 50 mln doses of Sputnik V to Brazil
Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020
Two Russian Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft fly over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas
Foreign fighter jets accompanied the Russian aircraft at certain stages of the route
EU tries not to lag behind US in its attempts to ‘punish’ Russia - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, against this background is it necessary to build Russia’s relations with the EU by using "a safety net"
About 80,000 people to be involved in Kavkaz-2020 military drill
Military units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to train joint actions within force groupings
Single voting day over in Russia
This year, elections were held at more than 56,000 polling stations
SCO winning bigger authority within international formats - Lavrov
A two-day meeting of the SCO foreign ministers finished in Moscow on Thursday
Slavic Brotherhood-2020 drills to be held on September 14-25 in Belarus
Joint Belarusian-Russian tactical exercises Slavic Brotherhood have been held annually since 2015
Volunteers develop durable immunity to coronavirus after receiving Kazakh vaccine
The institute’s director, Kunsulu Zakarya, said volunteers and scientists were in good health and continued their work
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss integration processes on September 14
US Department of Commerce, Rosatom poised to extend uranium agreement
The Department of Commerce is seeking to finalize the deal no later than October 5, 2020
Russian Embassy asks US State Department not to transfer Yaroshenko to another prison
Changing the place of serving his sentence may negatively affect his physical and mental state of health, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said
Police use water cannon against protesters in Belarus’ Brest
According to tut.by, after the use of a water cannon in central Brest, riot police began to detain protest activists
Russia will react to possible new Western sanctions - Lavrov
"The principle of reciprocity in international affairs has not been canceled," Russian Foreign Minister said
Kremlin to other countries: Don’t tell Russia how to investigate Navalny case
Russian law enforcement agencies may send additional requests to Germany in relation to the alleged poisoning of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, the spokesman informed
OPCW delegation visited Charite hospital to receive Navalny’s tests, Der Spiegel claims
Der Spiegel reported that the OPCW delegation visited Charite at the weekend, where they were handed the blogger’s blood and urine samples for further investigation
Number of NATO military flights near Russian borders on the rise, says military official
He stressed that from August 28 to September 4, US bomber aviation had carried out 10 solo and group flights over the territory of Western and Eastern European states, and over the nearby marine areas
Supplies of Russian coronavirus vaccine to Brazil may be doubled - RDIF
Earlier, the RDIF announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the state of Bahia for the supply of up to 50 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Brazil
