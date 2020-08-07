Shunde of China to draw global resources for tackling core technologies

SHUNDE, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Science and Technology of Shunde district in China's Guangdong province has globally released today the list of 20 core technologies for pillar industries that need to be tackled, to pool resources for the continuous technological breakthroughs, and obtain a number of major scientific and technological achievements and independent intellectual property rights.

The list has been made after careful research in enterprises, multidisciplinary demonstrations of experts, selections and reviews, in order to accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven strategy and achieve the goal of high-quality development, actively explore to implement core technology research projects, encourage enterprises to break through the key technical plateau, and overcome technical problems that urgently need to be resolved in the industrial development in the district.

The first batch of 20 core technologies to be tackled are the research and industrialization of key technologies in such fields like (1) the integrated robot power wheel modules with high torque density, high power density and high integration level, (2) manufacturing of high performance and environmentally-friendly PVC pipe, (3) large-scale high-end CNC intelligent servo press, (4) low-emission domestic burner based on porous media infrared combustion technology, and (5) high precision injection molding for large diameter plastic pipe fittings.

The list includes the research and application of key technologies on (6) household appliance with new type noise reduction technology based on aerospace, military and bionics industries, (7) cross-platform visual framework, (8) BIM-based smart construction site management platform, (9) AI household appliances, (10) high speed motor in home appliance field, and (11) operation and maintenance management project based on independent intellectual property data standards.

Besides, there are (12) the research on the replacement and application of home appliance control chip, (13) key technology and equipment of high speed online intelligent vision detection for classification & color separation of ceramic tiles, (14) indirect heat dissipation system of flat heat pipe for high density electrical devices, (15) new organometallic luminescent materials for OLED display, (16) remote monitoring, health status assessment and after-sales service platform for molding machine, (17) conductive dielectric memberane of macro-molecule application in fine printed circuit board, (18) research on the key technology of the core power component of home appliances based on high performance computing, (19) key manufacturing technology of high performance PE pipe for anti-wave marine aquaculture cage, and (20) AI control system of energy and environment in industrial enterprises.

As for Shunde, it's located in the core hinterland of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With rapid economic development, it has been the first place among the top 100 districts with the strongest comprehensive strength for eight consecutive years and rated as top tendemonstration counties for 11 times. In 2019, the gross regional production of Shunde was 352.32 billion, and the total industrial output of industrial enterprises above designated size exceeded 763.98 billion.