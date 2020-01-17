{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kat Von D Departs Sells Shares Of Kat Von D Beauty, KENDO BRANDS Acquires Remaining Stake

After 12 years of partnership , KENDO becomes the sole driving force of the vegan beauty brand. The brand remains committed to high-performance, vegan, cruelty- free makeup

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Von D Beauty announced today that founder Kat Von D has made a full departure from the brand to focus on other artistic endeavors (namely, her vegan shoe line and upcoming album), thus making KENDO the sole owner and force behind the beauty line. Effective immediately, the brand will now be called KVD Vegan Beauty.  

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8664451-kat-von-d-departs-from-namesake-brand-kendo-kvd-vegan-beauty/

The company will continue offering its current product lineup, as well as creating new, innovative high-performance, vegan, and cruelty-free makeup for consumers all over the world. KVD Vegan Beauty continues to value self-expression and compassion, and be an early adopter of buzz-worthy collaborations with entertainers, brands, arts organizations and animal charities. The development of the KVD Vegan Beauty brand and its iconic products have been the result of a twelve-year partnership between Kat Von D and KENDO.

David Suliteanu , CEO, KENDO stated: 
"I want to thank Kat for helping to change the beauty industry with us. The products we created together have stood the test of time and become icons. KENDO, along with our global retail partner, SEPHORA, look forward to the continued growth of KVD Vegan Beauty under KENDO's leadership, ownership, and direction. We are fully positioned to continue the brand's growth and development in both product and marketing. We have developed a very strong product pipeline for 2020 and beyond. The same KENDO team that made history with KVD Vegan Beauty is ready to do it again. "

Kat Von D , Founder and Artist explained:
"This past year has been one of great change for me.  As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long-awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour! As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity.

With that said, I've decided to step down as founder (and from all other capacities) of Kat Von D Beauty, and sell my shares of the brand, turning it all over to KENDO, my partners for the past 12 years.  This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and KENDO is primed to do just that."

The brand launched in 2008 with four red lipsticks. Today, KVD Vegan Beauty has more than 250 innovative products in almost every beauty category. It is sold globally, in every major market, in 36 countries around the world, primarily at SEPHORAs and kvdveganbeauty.com.  Since its inception, KVD Vegan Beauty has won extensive awards, nationally and internationally, for innovative and best-in-class product formulas, packaging and marketing. Thus, resulting in long list of time-tested, best-sellers, including but not limited to:

  • Tattoo Liner, a worldwide icon and our #1 product
  • Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks, sparked the liquid lipstick revolution
  • Shade + Light Contour Palette, led the contour craze
  • Go Big or Go Home Mascara, a volumizing vegan mascara powered by plant-based fats
  • True Portrait Foundation, a truly lightweight, liquid-to-powder, high-performance vegan foundation
  • Lolita, the universal, beloved, chestnut-rose shade sold in lipsticks, eye and lip liners, and eye- shadow palettes

ABOUT KVD VEGAN BEAUTY
KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, high-performance, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that's disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008 -- with 4 high-pigment, long-wear, cruelty-free red lipsticks. In 2010, we created our #1 award-winning eyeliner—Tattoo Liner—and it remains the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. After pioneering the liquid lipstick craze, we changed the beauty industry again in 2016 when we reformulated our entire line to be 100% vegan, without sacrificing the performance we're known for. Today, we have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world exclusively at, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and www.kvdveganbeauty.com // Follow us @kvdveganbeauty

ABOUT KENDO BRANDS
KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD VEGAN BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, Ole Henriksen Skin Care, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Vegan Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, Sydney and Singapore.

PRESS CONTACT for KVD VEGAN BEAUTY:  kvdveganbeauty@cmmpr.com

Supermicro Expands Oracle Relationship with Best in Class Server Solutions
Certifies a Broad Range of Systems, Certified Solutions with Oracle Linux and Oracle VM Including BigTwin™, TwinPro™, and Ultra SuperServers®
Read more
Putin signs decree to establish working group on constitutional amendments
Read more
Russian troops test-fire latest S-350 anti-aircraft missile system
The first S-350 surface-to-air missile system will arrive at its permanent deployment site in the Leningrad Region in the immediate future, according to the ministry
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser visits Cyprus
Last time, the Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Limassol in mid-October 2019
Read more
Putin proposes vesting Russia’s lower house with power to nominate PM, cabinet
The president will be legally obliged to appoint the candidates proposed, according to Vladimir Putin
Read more
Erdogan vows to teach Haftar a lesson if attacks on Government of National Accord continue
Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar earlier left Moscow without signing a peace deal with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord
Read more
Republika Srpska does not plan to join NATO — leader
Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said that "the first article of the approved reform plan states that it does not envisage membership of Bosnia and Herzegovina in NATO"
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Highlights of Putin's State of the Nation Address
Read more
New sea tanker to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet on January 21
In 2019, the new sea tanker underwent a full program of trials in the Barents Sea, according to the Northern Fleet's press office
Read more
Mikhail Mishustin's biography
Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to the post of the Russian prime minister
Read more
Russia not planning to exchange convicted Israeli woman — senior diplomat
The Israeli was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges
Read more
Putin signs decree appointing Mishustin Russia’s prime minister
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
Read more
Putin to sign decree on putting constitutional amendments to the vote — Kremlin
In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday Putin suggested putting a package of amendments to the Russian Constitution to the vote
Read more
Syrian troops liberate two villages in eastern Idlib — radio
Pro-government troops resumed their offensive in the region after militants disrupted the ceasefire declared five days ago
Read more
Turkey among reasons for Haftar's leaving talks without signing deal, says speaker
On January 12, a ceasefire in Libya proposed by Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in the country entered into force at midnight
Read more
Russian diplomat brushes off ‘fake news’ about US citizenship of her family
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that she had never had residence permit in any country either
Read more
Putin suggests plebiscite on proposed package of constitutional amendments
Putin said that he sees no grounds to adopt new constitution in Russia
Read more
Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history
Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out
Read more
Russia, India to sign first contract with third state for BrahMos cruise missile in spring
BrahMos Aerospace is currently discussing possible contracts with a number of other nations
Read more
PM candidate Mishustin: Russia has enough funds to achieve all goals set by president
Implementation of the social obligations the president named in his State of the Nation Address will require $64.8 bln in 4 years, according to Mishustin
Read more
Russian government resigns
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thinks it right to resign in the wake of proposals to amend the constitution
Read more
Press review: Baghdad not rushing to kick US troops out and power struggle rocks Abkhazia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday January 14
Read more
Russia delivers large batch of night vision devices to African country
In 2020, another large contract will be implemented for the delivery of similar items, Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko said
Read more
Crimean shipyard confirms readiness to build helicopter carriers for Russian Navy
The shipyard has the country’s largest dry dock, which earlier enabled it to build such large-capacity vessels as the Krym and Pobeda supertankers, and also the world’s first nuclear-powered LASH carrier and container ship Sevmorput, the press office noted
Read more
Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Read more
Al-Taji military base hosting US military comes under missile attack — Al Hadath TV
Read more
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
Iran to sue Trump over Soleimani killing
Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, General Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Russian reconciliation center refutes reports US hampered Russian patrols in Syria
The permanent channel of communication between the command of the Russian group in Syria and the US command and control center in the Middle East keeps operating
Read more
Putin instructs government to perform duties until new Cabinet is formed
Read more
German government unsure if Haftar and al-Sarraj will attend Berlin conference
The international conference on Libya will take place on January 19 in Berlin
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Ruble grows against dollar and euro after Putin appoints Mishustin as Russian PM
The dollar exchange rose to 61.58 rubles, the euro - to 68.69 rubles
Read more
Russia must remain presidential republic, people will support this — Putin
The president recalled that the amendments to the fundamental law he initiated in his Address to the Federal Assembly would enhance the responsibility of the parliament and government
Read more
Russian PM nominee Mishustin arrives at State Duma
Read more
PM candidate Mishustin announces planned changes in new Cabinet
Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, according to the head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction
Read more
Latvia prepares for possible termination of energy cargo transit from Russia
Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said that the share of energy carriers in Russian transit has been steadily declining in recent years
Read more
Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM
Mikhail Mishustin has been heading the Russian Federal Tax Service since April 2010
Read more
Putin proposes monthly payments for children aged 3-7
According to the President, the payments will be received by families whose incomes do not exceed one living wage per person
Read more
Haftar to take part in Berlin conference on Libya — media
The international conference on Libya will be held in Berlin on January 19
Read more
Methane-powered rocket to come twice as cheap as Soyuz-2 carrier — developers
The launch of a methane-powered rocket would cost $40.5 mln compared to $45.5 mln for the blast-off of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier, according to the space agency
Read more
Russian paratroopers to get 7th battalion set of advanced BMD-4M, BTR-MDM combat vehicles
Earlier, the combat vehicles’ crews underwent re-training during two months
Read more
Results of Dmitry Medvedev's work as Russian prime minister
During Dmitry Medvedev's tenure as Prime Minister, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Russian Federation at current prices increased by 53%
Read more
Israel's Air Force responsible for missile attack in Syria's Homs — media
SANA news agency reported citing sources in the Syrian military hat Israel's Air Force launched a missile attack on the T-4 military aerodrome in Homs province on Tuesday at 1:10pm local time
Read more
Putin’s idea of Constitution’s priority over international law historic — party leader
The parliamentarian believes that Wednesday’s presidential message in general was the most important over the past decades for it heralded the government’s turn towards the people's vital needs
Read more
Putin dissatisfied with Russia's birth rate
Low incomes of most households with children directly threatens Russia’s demographic future, Putin said
Read more
Russia obliged to safeguard the truth about victory over fascism, Putin says
In July 2019, Putin signed a decree on a series of events in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Putin makes Mishustin permanent member of Russian Security Council
Mikhail Mushustin was appointed as Prime Minister on January 16, replacing outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council
Read more
Putin to introduce office of Security Council deputy head, appoint Medvedev
The president recalled that Dmitry Medvedev is a former president and has been heading the government for almost eight years
Read more