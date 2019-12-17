In Thailand introduces new "dtac Happy Tourist SIM" for Russian visitors

BANGKOK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' by Total Access Communication Public Co., Ltd., the pioneering leader of SIM cards for tourists, has introduced new 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' for Russian visitors to Thailand – a card that comes complete with 'More & Beyond' privileges for an 8-day packageincluding maximum speed data of 15 GB, unlimited chat on Messenger, LINE and WhatsApp, unlimited free call within the nationwide network of dtac. The new SIM card also offers benefits and discounts on shopping, restaurants, residences and travel as well as dtac Call Center 1678 where staffs are on hand to help and take care of Russian tourists throughout their trip in Thailand .

Mrs. Sukannee Lertsukwibul, VP, Head of Prepaid Market & Product Division from dtac, said, "dtac is the pioneer of the market for tourist SIM cards in Thailand. We have extensively studied travelling lifestyles of Russian travellers to develop our products and services. We found that the Russians would buy travel and tour services online. They would trust travel tips and reviews searched from the Internet the most. They have high expectations for customer service and security is their top priority. Moreover, the Russians would use mobile phones to primarily call home or their fellow travelers. Smooth quality mobile connection is one of the things they need when travelling in Thailand to stay in touch with people around them and those back home. With 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM', we intend to offer them a travel experience that is 'More & Beyond' with better value for money than any other network. In addition to ' Happy Network ' that ensures smooth, uninterrupted access to a maximum data of 15 GB, it is superior with ' Happy Privileges ' that offer deals and benefits in collaboration with dtac partners in restaurants, department stores, lifestyle and travel as well as ' Happy Services ' from Call Center (1678) where our staffs are ready to take care of Russian tourists and help them throughout their travel."

Russian visitors are entitled to 'Happy Privileges' deals and benefits from restaurants e.g. McDonald's, Swensen's and Café Amazon, FamilyMart convenience stores; famous tourist attractions SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World and Madame Tussauds Bangkok; travelling services Grab, Drive Mate and BTS Skytrain, Agoda hotel reservation services; MUANG THAI INSURANCE, trip insurance services and many more.

'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' cards with 8-day 15 GB data package can be purchased at airports - Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Phuket and Samui; all dtac shops; SIM card dealers and convenience stores nationwide.

For more information on 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM', go to http://www.dtac.co.th/s/touristsim

CONTACT: Kanticha Bunphokaew, +66898943532, kanticha@bangkokpr.com