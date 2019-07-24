SPIEF Participants Can Come to St. Petersburg Using E-Visas

Moscow, July 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Decree № 347 of 18 July 2019 "On Entry to and Exit from the Russian Federation through the Russian Border Check Points Located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region".

"The decree states that, starting from 1 October 2019, foreigners will be allowed to enter Russia using one-entry business, tourist, and humanitarian visas. This arrangement will substantially simplify entry to Russia for participants of the largest international business, cultural, and sports events. In 2020, St. Petersburg will host a number of significant international events including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, UEFA Euro 2020 matches, and others," - said Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

To get the visa, foreign citizens will need to fill in the application form on the dedicated website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, at least, four days before the intended date of entry to the Russian Federation. The visa will be valid for 30 days allowing the duration of stay of up to 8 days. Foreigners who will have arrived in Russia using e-visas will be able to freely move within the borders of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

The Government of the Russian Federation was instructed to approve, before 1 October 2019, the checkpoints that will be used for entry using e-visas and the lists of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter and leave Russia with e-visas, states the document.

Source: The official internet-portal of legal information.

