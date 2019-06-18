ScreenX And Myagkiy Kinoteatr Partner To Roll-out The 270-Degree Cinematic Experience

MOSCOW, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today that it has signed a new deal with Myagkiy Kinoteatr to expand the innovative panoramic ScreenX technology across Russia by the end of 2019. The partnership will result in opening up to four new ScreenX locations across Russia.

Through this partnership, Myagkiy Kinoteatr aims to strengthen its market position in highly competitive markets, particularly in Samara. The first ScreenX theater will be located in the Gudok shopping and entertainment complex - the biggest shopping mall in Vogal region - in Samara. Myagkiy Kinoteatr Goodok is operating 7 screens and 792 seats and the average occupancy rate is almost 27 percent. (Average of April 2018 - March 2019)

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology designed to enhance the movie-going experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand select scenes of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls.

"We are very pleased today to be signing a new deal with Myagkiy Kinoteatr to expand ScreenX across Russia," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are incredibly happy to be working with such a great new partner in revolutionizing the cinematic landscape and look forward to developing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come."

"We are thrilled to be expanding the ScreenX presence in Russia through our new partnership with CJ 4DPLEX," said Evgeny Shtramvaser, CEO of Myagkiy Kinoteatr. "We know audiences will be amazed by this unique and immersive film-going technology and we look forward to bringing more ScreenX auditoriums in Myagkiy Kinoteatr theaters across the country."

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 220 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 17 in the United States; 9 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

About Myagkiy Kinoteatr

Myagkiy Kinoteatr is a cinema chain in Russia, with 46 screens in 7 sites. Distinctive feature of this chain is that all of its cinemas are fully equipped with recliners, without a surcharge for the premium seats. The chain is targeting to open 2 to 4 new sites by the end of 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924457/CJ_4DPLEX_Myagkiy_Kinoteatr.jpg