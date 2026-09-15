Russia’s Lavrov to address UNGA meeting on September 26 — diplomat

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech from the rostrum at a UN General Assembly meeting in New York City on September 26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth (IFY).

"The Russian delegation will be traditionally led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. As usual, he will work off a busy agenda that will center on the Russian foreign minister’s address on September 26," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, in his speech, Russia’s top diplomat will highlight his country’s approaches to the most pressing issues of today, assess the current activities by the global organization, and also put forward his proposals to restore the UN’s role and prestige, "undermined by numerous unscrupulous Secretariat officials."

Also, Lavrov "will hold a range of bilateral meetings with representatives of friendly, constructively-minded countries," she added. "A busy agenda involving multilateral events is in the pipeline," the diplomat noted.

Yekaterinburg is hosting the IYF under the motto "Follow Your Dream" through September 17. As many as 10,000 youth leaders from 191 countries, including 5,000 delegates each from Russia and overseas, are expected to attend the global event. A thousand teenagers aged between 14 and 17 will take part in the program of the festival.

TASS is the general media partner of the event.