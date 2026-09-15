Russia expects Grossi to condemn Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow expects International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to give an unequivocal assessment of the Kiev regime’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and to declare Ukraine’s actions unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

On September 11, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a series of combined strikes on fuel trucks transporting diesel fuel intended to power the Zaporozhye NPP’s backup diesel generators.

"We expect that the IAEA Secretariat and IAEA Director General R. Grossi personally will offer an unequivocal assessment of what has happened and declare the lawless acts perpetrated by the leaders of modern Ukraine to be unacceptable. After all, alongside Russian specialists, Secretariat staff are also in the crosshairs of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the Kiev regime is ready to sacrifice them at any moment," Zakharova emphasized.