Security at critical facilities to be tightened — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Security measures at critical infrastructure facilities are to be strengthened, as owners do not always take sufficient measures to protect them against drones, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

This issue was discussed in the context of a decree on the possibility of introducing temporary management at infrastructure facilities to address specific security issues. Peskov was asked why this decree was required and whether security measures at these facilities are planned to be strengthened.

"Of course, they are to be strengthened. We are facing an obvious threat of drone attacks against both critical infrastructure and facilities that are critical to the economy and social sphere. Often, business owners do not pay due attention to security measures and anti-drone security," Peskov pointed out.

Peskov was also asked whether it was clear yet which enterprises could be subject to such measures and when such decisions might be made. "The situation will be analyzed. It will be analyzed primarily by the government and the relevant agencies. Where security measures are not being taken in critical areas, appropriate proposals will be made, analyzed, and then formalized into specific decisions," he explained.

Peskov recalled that First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov provided a comprehensive explanation of the decree. The decree does not envisage nationalization or changes in the ownership of enterprises; decisions will be made at the highest level and on a targeted basis. Manturov emphasized that private enterprises are an important component of the economy and social sphere, but owners approach potential security threats "with varying levels of responsibility." The authorities are working with businesses and helping them resolve these issues. If the owner lacks a response and willingness to address the situation, and risks arise for entire industries, the state must temporarily assume full responsibility for protecting enterprises from terrorist attacks and promptly restoring their operations. The decree provides the legal basis for this.