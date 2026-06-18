Putin's working program at Russia-ASEAN summit lasted more than 15 hours

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is concluding his work in Kazan, where he arrived for the Russia-ASEAN summit, with public events alone taking more than 15 hours over the two days, according to TASS calculations.

And this is despite the fact that yesterday's program started in the evening - with a ceremonial reception for the heads of foreign delegations and several bilateral meetings.

Today was the main day of the summit: two multilateral sessions were held, four joint documents were adopted. Statements to the media were made. The marathon of bilateral meetings continued - Putin spoke with representatives of almost all countries present at the summit.

At the end of the second day, a meeting was held with the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. During it, the president participated via video link in the launch of a new plant and gave the start to testing the first Russian compressor unit for large-scale LNG production.

In total, Putin had about a dozen and a half events. Of these, 9 were bilateral meetings with the leadership of ASEAN countries.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It includes 11 countries: Brunei, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The current summit was an anniversary one, dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations.