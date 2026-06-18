Putin invites Cambodian companies to EEF

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Cambodian companies to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and the Russian Energy Week at the meeting with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"The Cambodian delegation was present at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held on June 3-6. We invite your companies to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 1-4 and in the Russian Energy Week in Moscow in this October," Putin said, addressing the Cambodian prime minister.

Russia is interested in expanding the interaction of business communities of the two countries, the head of state noted. In November 2025, representatives of Russian business majors visited Cambodia, Putin added.