Putin calls Cambodia long-standing friend and partner of Russia

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Cambodia is a long-standing friend and partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.

"Cambodia is our long-standing friend and partner. In May we celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Our country, as is well known, assisted in the development of Cambodian statehood," Putin noted.

The Russian president recalled that, with Soviet assistance, a large hospital and technological institute were built in Cambodia, and energy, agricultural, telecommunications, maritime, and transport infrastructure facilities were commissioned. "Many of these facilities continue to serve the Cambodian people to this day," he concluded.