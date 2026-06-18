Putin notes development of political dialogue between Russia and East Timor

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Constructive political dialogue is developing between Russia and East Timor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who is visiting Russia for the first time. The conversation was held on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.

"At the current stage, constructive political dialogue is developing between our countries, and we will do everything we can to further facilitate this process. Our foreign policy ministries maintain contacts," the Russian president noted, adding that Moscow intends to continue this interaction.

According to Putin, the participation of an East Timorese delegation in the first International Security Forum in the Moscow Region would be useful.