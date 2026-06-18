Putin calls East Timor promising Russian partner in Asia-Pacific region

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. East Timor is a promising Russian partner in the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin told East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who is visiting Russia for the first time.

The conversation took place during a Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"East Timor is a promising partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Next year we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations that were established on the day of the official declaration of independence of the country," the president said.

Putin said that Russia took an active part in international assistance programs for East Timor, provided assistance through the World Food Organization, and sent civilian and police personnel to the UN Mission of Support in East Timor and the UN Integrated Mission.