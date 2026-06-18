Trade turnover between Russia, Vietnam above $6 bln in 2025 — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam was above $6 bln in 2025 and continues growing this year, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"The trade turnover increased by almost 6% over the last year, around 5.7-5.8%, having exceeded $6 bln. Growth continues this year," the president said.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation is called to play and is playing an important role in that," Putin added.