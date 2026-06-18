Russia, Singapore coordinate efforts in cybersecurity sphere — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and Singapore are coordinating their efforts in combating common challenges, including in the international information security sphere, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"The coordination in responding to common challenges and threats is being implemented, particularly in the sphere of supporting international information security. We have what to offer each other in this area," the Russian leader said.

The threats in the information security sphere are one of main ones in the modern world, Putin added.