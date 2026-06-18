Russia, ASEAN adopt joint statements on energy, cultural cooperation

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN adopted a Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation at the summit in Kazan, a TASS correspondent reported.

The document was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the other delegations attending the summit. The sides also adopted a Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It comprises 11 member states: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

The current summit marks the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN.