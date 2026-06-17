Russia, Brunei have high potential in tourism — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the high potential of Russia and Brunei in the sphere of tourism and humanitarian exchanges.

"The high potential is in place in the field of tourism and humanitarian exchanges, which is facilitated by presence of the two-week visa-free rime," Putin said during talks with Sultan of the State of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

The strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN is the stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific Region, the Russian president added at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.