Putin highlights extensive experience of Russia-ASEAN cooperation

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to participants and guests of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum, highlighting the extensive experience of multifaceted cooperation and the strong ties between Russia and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"This forum, which has brought together leading representatives of the business communities of our country and the ASEAN member states in the hospitable capital of Tatarstan, Kazan, is particularly important. Russia-ASEAN relations mark their 35th anniversary this year. During this time, we have accumulated extensive experience in multifaceted cooperation, established strong ties, including between the association's Business Advisory Council and the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, and created a solid foundation for the future," the message published on the Kremlin website said.

The president noted that current priorities include the active introduction of digital products based on artificial intelligence and the development of resilient digital platforms. In addition, broad opportunities are emerging in the areas of energy and food security, the exchange of advanced technologies, and cooperation in the fields of peaceful nuclear energy, transport, and logistics.

"It is important that our partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and other associations, whose representatives are attending the forum, are working in the same areas," he added.

Putin expressed confidence that the forum's decisions would create opportunities for further advancement of mutually beneficial trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and expanded direct dialogue between business communities, thereby contributing to the socioeconomic development of Russia and the ASEAN member states.

The Russian leader wished the forum's participants and guests success in implementing their plans and all the best.