Duma may call on UN to condemn US aggressive policy toward Cuba — document

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. State Duma lawmakers may call on the UN, parliaments around the world, and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the US aggressive policy toward Cuba, according to a draft appeal published in the Duma’s online database.

"Members of the State Duma call on the United Nations, international parliamentary organizations, and the parliaments of nations around the world to condemn the United States’ aggressive policy toward the Republic of Cuba and to urge Washington to immediately lift the trade, economic, financial, and energy blockade against the Island of Freedom," the document states.