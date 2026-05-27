Nuclear weapons may emerge in Australia due to its participation in AUKUS pact — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons may emerge on the territory of Australia due to its participation in the AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) military pact, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the sixth round of high-level security consultations between Russia and ASEAN.

"Japan and the Republic of Korea are preparing to accommodate American nuclear weapons on their territory with all the ensuing consequences for regional security," Shoigu said during a meeting held on the sidelines of the International Security Forum.

"Such weapons may also emerge on the territory of Australia due to its participation in the AUKUS pact," he said.

"Washington is building up the capabilities of the group of its military forces in the Asia-Pacific region and focuses on developing the potential of regional allies within military-political alliances that it creates," the top Russian security official said.

The International Security Forum is running on the premises of the Live Arena compound in the Moscow Region on May 26-29 under the auspices of Russia’s Security Council.

TASS is an information partner of the forum.