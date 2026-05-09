Japan must abandon hostile policy to restore relations — Russian ambassador

TOKYO, May 9. /TASS/. Russian-Japanese relations have deteriorated to an unprecedented low due to Tokyo’s hostile policy, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev told TASS, adding that restoring relations and interstate contacts requires Tokyo to abandon this policy.

"Russian-Japanese relations have today deteriorated to an unprecedented low for the postwar era. The reason is the short-sighted hostile policy of official Tokyo, which joined the anti-Russian line pursued by other Western countries in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," he said, emphasizing that "dialogue has been destroyed in virtually all areas, while formats of practical cooperation have been thrown back decades."

"In essence, Tokyo openly declared its desire to inflict maximum damage on our country," Nozdrev said, drawing attention to illegitimate personal sanctions introduced by Tokyo, the freezing of the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves, and restrictions on investment, exports, and imports.

According to his assessment, "judging by the rhetoric and actions of the administration of [Sanae] Takaichi, the authorities here still have no intention of turning away from this destructive path." As the ambassador noted, Tokyo continues to follow the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries and "is expanding its own participation in Western initiatives supporting the Kiev regime, including in the military sphere."

At the same time, Japanese authorities are intensifying their "destructive participation" in the Western campaign aimed at attempting to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia and are seeking to use the conflict in Ukraine as a catalyst for the final dismantling of the pacifist foundations of their own state, Nozdrev said.