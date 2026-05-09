IN BRIEF: Key Peskov statements on Victory Day security, Putin-Trump talks

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has not yet been scheduled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters while answering a question on whether contact between the two leaders was expected following the ceasefire in Ukraine timed to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

He also noted that there had been no discussions about extending the ceasefire, nor any attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the presidential spokesman.

Security during the parade

There were no attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations today: "No one attempted anything, everything is fine."

Putin-Trump conversation

A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has not yet been scheduled: "No, there are currently no such plans"

Putin and Trump have not yet exchanged Victory Day greetings: "No, they have not exchanged them yet"

"They (the presidents - TASS) discussed this, the significance of Victory Day, during their recent telephone conversation"

Readiness to receive a US delegation on the Ukrainian settlement

Moscow would be ready to receive a US delegation for talks on a settlement: "Naturally, Russia is always ready to do this (receive a delegation - TASS)"

There are currently no specifics regarding a possible visit by a US delegation to Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian settlement: "At the moment, there are no concrete details on this matter"

Extension of the ceasefire

Extending the ceasefire in Ukraine beyond May 11 has not yet been discussed: "We have not seen [the statement]. The ceasefire is currently set for May 9-10-11, there have been no other discussions.".