DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military's attack on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was a calculated move aimed at intimidating civilians in the liberated territories and suppressing truthful information about the conflict, Russian Senator Alexander Voloshin from the DPR has told TASS.

Earlier, Polegenko was struck by a Ukrainian drone in the center of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye Region, during a ceasefire declared by Vladimir Zelensky. Fortunately, the journalist was unharmed.

"The Kiev regime has once again revealed its true nature. During a ceasefire it proclaimed, it targeted those speaking the truth. The attack on Alexander Polegenko exemplifies a deliberate effort to intimidate the civilian population and silence honest reporting," Voloshin stated.

He emphasized that today, anyone assisting people and documenting reality - be it journalists, doctors, volunteers, teachers, or priests - is under attack by the Ukrainian military.

"Today, the front line is no longer just a geographical boundary but extends into the realm of human lives and destinies. Attacks on these individuals are an attempt to control global perception of the conflict, and Ukraine’s so-called ceasefires are increasingly revealing themselves as mere tools in a propaganda war that exploits human suffering."