MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The ceasefire declared by Russia for May 8-9 offers the people of Ukraine a meaningful opportunity to reflect on a historic milestone - 81 years ago, all the peoples of the Soviet Union united in victory over Nazism, stated Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Region’s Civic Chamber, in an interview with TASS.

"This ceasefire is genuinely a humanitarian gesture, honoring a day that holds profound significance for residents across the entire post-Soviet space, including Ukraine. Regardless of how much the Kiev regime and Ukrainian nationalists may wish to deny it, the memory of Victory in the Great Patriotic War remains sacred to many in Ukraine. It is impossible to erase this shared history in just 30 years. This pause in hostilities provides Ukrainians with another chance to remember what we celebrate on May 9th and to realize what kind of enemy we defeated," Bibarov-Gosudarev emphasized.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire for May 8-9 in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ministry stated that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the festivities.