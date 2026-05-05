Russia ready to promote settlement in Gulf region — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help settle disagreements in the Persian Gulf region politically and diplomatically, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consistently advocate for resolving the existing disagreements in this strategically important region of the world by political and diplomatic means, with due account of the interests of all regional states," she said in a commentary.

"We reaffirm Russia’s commitment to offer all necessary assistance in achieving this goal, including on the basis of the principles and practical steps outlined in our Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf," she emphasized.