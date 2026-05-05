MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Europeans convened the summit in Yerevan as a clear political gesture, showcasing their aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric, according to Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, who shared his opinion in an interview with TASS.

"Western Europe aimed to cast this summit as an anti-Russian event. However, they achieved little more than another European d·marche against our country," Bystritsky remarked.

He emphasized that the gathering was not meant to serve as a platform for decision-making. "It was primarily a political demonstration aimed at influencing European countries themselves - those hesitant nations that do not fully endorse the confrontational anti-Russian stance promoted by Brussels and several other European capitals," Bystritsky explained.

The expert highlighted that the EU continues to seek ways to undermine Russia. "They are attempting to isolate and negatively impact the development of various economic partnerships linked to Russia, including the EAEU and beyond," he added.

On March 26, the Armenian parliament approved in the final reading a bill to initiate the country's accession process to the EU. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan clarified that this move does not automatically trigger Armenia's accession, as the matter requires a referendum. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the bill was a public initiative that had gathered the necessary signatures.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk commented on these developments in an interview with TASS, expressing concern that Armenia's steps toward joining the EU could signal a move away from the Eurasian Economic Union. He stated that accession to the EU is incompatible with Armenia's membership in the EAEU.