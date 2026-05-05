Russian Security Council secretary, CSTO chief discuss collective security

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Taalatbek Masadykov, the Security Council press service reported.

"Shoigu and Masadykov discussed the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries scheduled for late May, as well as other pressing issues related to collective security and the organization’s activities," the press service said.

According to the report, Masadykov also briefed Shoigu on the results of his meetings with the leadership of CSTO member states in the first half of the year, as well as on progress in implementing the action plan for the organization’s priority areas during Russia’s chairmanship.

Russia’s CSTO chairmanship in 2026 runs under the motto "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: Common Goal, Shared Responsibility."