Russia downs 95 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region in past 24 hours

KURSK, May 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired artillery at evacuated areas of Russia’s bordering Kursk Region 14 times over the past 24 hours, and Russian air defense systems shot down 95 enemy drones; with no casualties reported, according to Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

"Between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on May 4 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 5, a total of 95 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery weapons on evacuated areas 14 times. Drones attacked our territory three times by dropping explosives," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to the governor, the roof of a club burned as a result of the Ukrainian attacks in the Maleyevka settlement in the Lgovsky district. The roof of a barn in the Kalinovka settlement in the Khomutovsky district caught fire as a result of a drone crash. In the Shchekino settlement in the Rylsky district, the window in an apartment and a car were damaged, the governor added. Khinshtein reported that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the attacks.