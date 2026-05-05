LUGANSK, May 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes over the past week have claimed the lives of 34 residents of Russian regions, including two children, and injured nearly 170 people, including eight minors, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 200 civilians were injured in Ukrainian Nazis’ shelling attacks: 166 people were wounded, including eight minors, and 34 people were killed, including two minors. The largest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson, and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as the Lugansk People's Republic," the diplomat noted.

He specified that more than 90% of the total number of victims – 185 people – were injured in attacks by Ukrainian attack drones.

Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces continued remotely planting mines in Russian regions, Miroshnik reported.

"In the Nekhoteyevka settlement in the Belgorod Region, a civilian was injured by a mine that detonated in his garden. A resident of the Knyaze-Grigorovka settlement in the Kherson Region was injured under similar circumstances. In the Donetsk People’s Republic, an 86-year-old resident of Gorlovka lost his foot as a result of an explosive device detonation. Another Gorlovka resident was injured in a cluster munition blast," the Russian diplomat noted.

Over the past week, Miroshnik specified, Kiev fired nearly 3,600 different munitions at Russian regions.