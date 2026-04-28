Global defense spending now one of main security threats — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The rise in global defense spending, rising debt problems, and the food crisis caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran are the main challenges to international security, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated.

"The key to improving the effectiveness of security efforts is strengthening coordination on the international stage, as well as consolidating approaches to issues of common concern," he noted at a meeting of the presidium of the council’s Scientific and Expert Council. In his opinion, these issues include, in particular, "threats to energy and food security due to US-Israeli aggression against Iran, rising defense spending worldwide, slowing economic growth, disrupted transport and logistics infrastructure, and mounting debt."

The top security official noted that countering these threats will be discussed at the International Security Forum, which will take place in Russia at the end of May. "The main goal of this multilateral effort is to find collective solutions to problems that no single state is capable of addressing on its own," Shoigu said.