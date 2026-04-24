Lavrov to visit Kazakhstan on April 29-30 for official talks — Russian MFA

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Astana on April 29-30, during which he will be received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The Russian foreign minister will be received by the president of Kazakhstan and will hold talks with the country's foreign minister. The meetings will be focused on strengthening bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, including in light of upcoming high-level contacts," the diplomat said.

Zakharova informed that the sides will discuss bilateral agenda issues, namely strengthening ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within common integration platforms, primarily the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Of course, the ministers will exchange views on the regional agenda and coordinate positions on the most pressing international issues," the diplomat added.