MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Since February 2022, Ukraine has fired approximately 404,000 rounds of ammunition at Russian civilian targets, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"Over the past year, the number of munitions used [by Kiev] against civilians and civilian targets has doubled. In the first three months [of 2026], Kiev fired at least 43,772 rounds of various types at civilian targets in Russia, whereas approximately 22,000 strikes were recorded in the first quarter of 2025. If we count from February 2022, the Ukrainian side has already fired about 404,000 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in Russia," the diplomat noted.

Miroshnik pointed out that at the same time, "drones have unquestionably taken first place" as the primary means of killing and injuring civilians.