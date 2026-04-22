Russian State Duma ratifies agreement on foundations of relations with Togo

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The agreement on the foundations of relations between the Russian Federation and the Togolese Republic, which was submitted for parliamentary consideration by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been ratified by the State Duma (lower house of parliament) at a plenary session.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on November 19, 2025. According to the explanatory note, it is aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. It is envisaged that the countries will develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and respect for national interests, and will maintain regular dialogue and exchange of views at various levels on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.