Russian trade turnover with Central Asian countries increases to $50 bln — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Central Asian nations manage to maintain high trade turnover that approached $50 bln last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries.

"Despite the recent geopolitical turbulence, we manage to keep consistently high trade turnover, which increased again last year and approached the level of $50 bln," Lavrov said.

The minister drew attention to the demand for the six-side dialogue mechanism that is "developing successfully, dynamically, with the benefit for all the participants."

"Our relations are based on equal rights, mutual respect, consideration of interests of each other and certainly deserve the highest assessment as an example of a modern advanced international partnership," Lavrov stressed.