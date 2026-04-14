Russian Foreign Ministry sees 'erosion' of UN's intergovernmental nature

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the "erosion" of the UN’s intergovernmental nature and the prioritization of certain key areas of activity at the expense of others, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said at Moscow’s MGIMO University during the Churkin Moscow International Model UN event.

"We are seeing how basic procedures for intergovernmental coordination are being ignored in order to expedite the implementation of certain reforms," the diplomat said. "Under the guise of supposedly innocuous and legitimate slogans about the need to make the UN more flexible and effective and to restore its position and authority, what is actually happening is the erosion of the organization’s intergovernmental nature, the redistribution of powers among its key bodies, and the prioritization of certain ‘pillars’ of activity at the expense of others."

According to him, the Pact for the Future, drafted without fully considering the positions of member states, and the UN-80 reform being advanced by the UN Secretariat are part of the same process. "To the detriment of the organization itself, these initiatives are being developed either by small groups of countries or by Secretariat staff, who are increasingly exceeding the powers enshrined in the UN Charter," Logvinov noted. "Both groups are attempting to present the global majority with a fait accompli, imposing ready-made solutions that affect the foundations of the global organization’s activities. The current UN secretary general is one of the main architects of such initiatives," he concluded.