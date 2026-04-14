US hasn't learned that force doesn't work against Iran — Russian ambassador to Tehran

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, along with the recent US-Iranian talks in Islamabad, has vividly illustrated that Washington has yet to grasp that the language of force is ineffective with Tehran, according to Russia’s ambassador to Iran, Alexey Dedov.

"In my view, the United States still fails to understand that the use of force does not yield results with Iran. The recent discussions in Islamabad can be seen through this lens," Dedov told IRNA news agency. He also pointed out that while the US repeatedly insists that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, Washington seems deaf to Tehran’s consistent assertions that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

On April 11, Iran and the US engaged in several rounds of negotiations in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the American side was represented by Vice President JD Vance. Both parties subsequently acknowledged their inability to reach a long-term resolution, citing numerous disagreements. As a result, prospects for renewed dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain uncertain. Meanwhile, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13, further complicating the situation.