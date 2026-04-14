Fidan assures Lavrov of Turkey’s readiness to host Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. In a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan touched on the events surrounding Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the trilateral negotiations involving the United States, confirming Turkey’s readiness to host the talks in Istanbul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their phone call.

"Hakan Fidan also touched on the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the trilateral negotiation process involving the United States, confirming his readiness to provide Istanbul as a venue for these talks. Sergey Lavrov outlined his assessment of the actions and statements of the Kiev regime at this stage," the ministry reported.