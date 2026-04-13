Hungary's elections, situation around Strait of Hormuz: key topics of Kremlin's briefing

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The results of the parliamentary elections in Hungary, a potential US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Ukrainian settlement – these were the main topics of Monday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto will address many issues during their talks today; the two countries are linked by "very diverse cooperation."

- Putin and Subianto have a good working relationship: "Putin meets with him often. They have very good personal and business relations. Overall, Russian-Indonesian relations are developing quite intensively, and trade turnover between the two countries has grown by over 12%."

On elections in Hungary

- Russia respects the choice that the Hungarian people made during the parliamentary elections: "Hungary has made its choice. We respect that choice."

- Russia expects to maintain a positive dialogue with the Hungarian leadership: "We expect to continue our highly pragmatic contacts with the new Hungarian leadership."

- The Kremlin has heard statements from Budapest that it too wants to keep a constructive dialogue: "Of course, this will be beneficial for both Moscow and Budapest."

- The Kremlin does not believe that the elections in Hungary will have an impact on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine: "I don’t think this has anything to do with the future of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These are probably separate issues, so I don’t see any connection here."

- Russia wants to have good relations with Hungary and all other European countries: "We are interested in building good relations with Hungary, just as we are with all European countries. We know that, unfortunately, there is no reciprocity to speak of when it comes to European countries at this point, but Russia is open to dialogue."

- Moscow needs to see what actions the new Hungarian leadership will take: "We probably need to be patient and see what happens."

On Ukrainian settlement

- Europe is set on continuing military aid to Ukraine: "Any actions that fuel the militaristic ambitions of the Kiev regime do not contribute to finding a peaceful settlement. However, the Europeans are not hiding their general policy of continuing this war and facilitating it in every possible way."

- Russia intends to achieve peace in Ukraine diplomatically: "We are committed to achieving our goals in Ukraine. We would prefer to achieve these objectives through political and diplomatic negotiations, but until such talks yield results, the special military operation will continue."

On energy supplies

- "Russia is and will remain one of the world's most reliable energy suppliers. In this regard, Russia’s role cannot be overstated."

- The Kremlin suggested that questions about the future of the Druzhba oil pipeline, particularly regarding Hungary's and other European countries' demands, be directed to those countries: "You need to ask Hungary or someone else in Europe about that."

On situation in Middle East

- Russia’s offer to house Iran’s enriched uranium remains in effect, but has not yet been accepted: "This proposal was voiced by President Putin in his contacts with both the US and regional states. It remains on the table, but has not been accepted."

- Russia is ready to provide "any good services that will contribute to de-escalating tensions around Iran."

- A US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will most likely "have a negative impact on international markets": "This can be assumed with a high degree of certainty."

- Many details regarding the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remain unclear: "Many details here remain unclear and confusing, so I would refrain from making any substantive comments at this time."