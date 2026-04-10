Economy dominates at meetings in Havana — Russian deputy foreign minister

HAVANA, April 10. /TASS/. Economic issues were among the main topics of the talks with representatives of the Cuban authorities, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"We certainly discussed economic issues at all meetings in Havana, it was among the main topics," Ryabkov said, answering a question from TASS. "The issue of ensuring the island's energy security is a priority. But it's too early to say what the next steps will be. It is well known that we generally do not limit ourselves to the supply of that batch of oil that has already arrived on the island on the tanker Anatoly Kolodkin."

Ryabkov also said that in light of the current difficulties that Cuba is experiencing due to the ongoing blockade by the United States, "practical cooperation - providing the island with hydrocarbons and stabilizing its energy system - is of particular importance."

He said that Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva, who also holds the post of minister of foreign trade and investment, visited Russia four times over the past few months.

"This is significant in terms of the intensity of our contacts," Ryabkov said. "I want to note the extremely businesslike nature of our conversations. We don't focus on protocol, on decorative aspects in our relations, but purely on the specifics of the tasks that we face. This is what our leaders are aiming at, and the Cuban president was as specific as possible in today's conversation," Ryabkov said, describing the meeting with Diaz-Canel.

He said that the illegality of US blockade, including the energy restrictions, "is obvious to many in the international community, and not only Russia is concerned about this issue. I think that those who understand that international law and the sovereign equality of states is not a slogan or an empty phrase should perceive the current situation as a task that needs to be solved in practical terms. That is, to act and help Cuba by standing guard over these principles."

Ryabkov also said that Russia has such partners in the international community. "We will also cooperate with them," he said.