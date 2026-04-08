Russia-Africa summit to be held in Moscow at end-October, preparations underway — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow at the end of October 2026, with preparations underway, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The third Russia-Africa summit is the key upcoming event on the foreign policy calendar. As has been agreed on, it is to take place in Moscow at the end of October this year. Preparations are currently underway," he said at the 46th meeting of the Foreign Ministry’s Council of Heads of Russian Constituent Entities.

A plan for cooperation between Russia and African countries until 2029 will be approved at the upcoming summit, Lavrov said. "We are very interested in your specific proposals, reflecting the interests and specifics of each constituent entity, which could be included in the next Russia-Africa action plan for 2027-2029 that will be approved at the summit in October," he added.