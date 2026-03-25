India to host BRICS summit in September, Foreign Ministers to meet in May — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The BRICS summit in India is set for September, preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers in May, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing.

"I am confident that through joint efforts, we will reach the upcoming BRICS summit in September with tangible achievements," she said.

"A key event on the political track, alongside the traditional leaders' meeting, will be the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting scheduled for May. This will provide an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on the international agenda, the global role of BRICS, and prospects for joint action," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow has never doubted New Delhi's commitment to advancing cooperation within BRICS.

"While we may hold differing positions on specific issues, we are united on the relevance of the association and the importance of preserving its foundations. These include consensus, mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests, and continuity. These principles are non-negotiable; they form the very framework that has ensured BRICS' stability throughout its two decades of work," the spokesperson concluded.